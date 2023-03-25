Reinhart Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,486 shares during the period. Premier comprises 1.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $25,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

