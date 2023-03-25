Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $192.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.47. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.47 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

