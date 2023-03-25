Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $19.29 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,841 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

