Reinhart Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after buying an additional 1,613,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE CFG opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.