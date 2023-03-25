Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 19,776 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,776 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for about 1.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $21,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

