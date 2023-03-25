Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 7,721 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %
WY opened at $28.54 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.47.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
