renBTC Price Tops $30,107.61 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. renBTC has a total market cap of $107.78 million and $252,992.63 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $30,107.61 or 1.09659681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

