RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of RenovoRx worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 36,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,743. RenovoRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

