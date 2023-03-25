Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.37) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTO. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.45) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 670 ($8.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.82) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 566.40 ($6.96) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4,045.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567 ($6.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 515.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 518.92.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £2,560,924.80 ($3,144,940.19). 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

