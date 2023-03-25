Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.37) price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTO. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.45) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 670 ($8.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.82) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
Shares of RTO opened at GBX 566.40 ($6.96) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4,045.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567 ($6.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 515.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 518.92.
Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial
In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £2,560,924.80 ($3,144,940.19). 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.