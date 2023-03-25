Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Grenke (GLJ)

Grenke (ETR: GLJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2023 – Grenke was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/20/2023 – Grenke was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/3/2023 – Grenke was given a new €36.00 ($38.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/3/2023 – Grenke was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Grenke Price Performance

ETR GLJ traded down €0.30 ($0.32) on Friday, hitting €23.36 ($25.12). The stock had a trading volume of 32,447 shares. Grenke AG has a 52-week low of €17.99 ($19.34) and a 52-week high of €30.52 ($32.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.79, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €26.76 and a 200-day moving average of €23.02.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

Featured Stories

