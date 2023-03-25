Resource Consulting Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 71,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,546,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 314,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,107,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $201.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

