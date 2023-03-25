Resource Consulting Group Inc. Sells 12,579 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 18.1% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned 0.93% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $69,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

