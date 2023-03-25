Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,240,898.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,321 shares in the company, valued at $24,540,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,240,898.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,321 shares in the company, valued at $24,540,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $386,337.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,433 shares of company stock worth $20,674,439. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $519,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

