Revain Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Revain has a market cap of $41.34 million and approximately $191,279.67 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

