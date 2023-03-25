Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 19,652 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.01 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

