Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 258.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.