Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $66.12 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.