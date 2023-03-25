Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 10,439.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $23,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,356,000.

Shares of DISV opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $795.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

