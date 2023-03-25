Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.98 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

