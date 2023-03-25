Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.16 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,329.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,446.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,392.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

