Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $474.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.