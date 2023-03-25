Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 239.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,603 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

