Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

