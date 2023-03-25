RM (LON:RM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.73

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.73 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 66.08 ($0.81). RM shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.80), with a volume of 4,868 shares trading hands.

RM Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £54.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.32.

RM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.