Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.78 and last traded at C$9.78. 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.02.

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. The company operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, DIY Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. It operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel, accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings.

