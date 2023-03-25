Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLIT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmonic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.