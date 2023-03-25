Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.35.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 120.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

