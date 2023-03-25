Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $72,419.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,824,040 shares in the company, valued at $48,124,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

See Also

