Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $72,419.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,824,040 shares in the company, valued at $48,124,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.