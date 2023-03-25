S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 169.40 ($2.08). 796,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,045,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.40 ($2.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The firm has a market cap of £972.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -891.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 187.97.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.