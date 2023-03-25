Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAF. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €148.00 ($159.14) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Safran Stock Performance

SAF opened at €133.30 ($143.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €132.04 and its 200 day moving average is €117.64. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($99.31).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

