Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97. The stock has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $8,573,274. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

