Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.4 %

CRM stock opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.97. The company has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $137,046.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,764,249.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,764,249.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

