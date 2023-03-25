SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

