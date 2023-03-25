SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.