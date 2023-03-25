Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $107,000 Stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 132.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 408,542 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 220,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 25.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 177,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.71.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

