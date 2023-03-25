Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VV opened at $180.52 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

