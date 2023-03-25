Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.