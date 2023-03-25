Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 2.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CarMax stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.