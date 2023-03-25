SAM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SAM Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.53. 4,513,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

