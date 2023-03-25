SAM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

SAM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,061 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 7.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SAM Advisors LLC owned about 1.87% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22,675.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $359,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPHY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 464,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,221. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.22 million, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

