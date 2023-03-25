Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.61. 473,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,654,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Specifically, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $66,713.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,170,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,272.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,278,143 shares of company stock worth $93,862,061. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Samsara Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

