Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLO. Truist Financial cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.69.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $725.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,111,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 144.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 188.2% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 784,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 512,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

