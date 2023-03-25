SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $154.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $144.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.80.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 99.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

