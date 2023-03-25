Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $43.92 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $43.92 million and $6,170.60 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.94 or 0.06336140 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00060591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017763 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,280,562,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,980,615 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

