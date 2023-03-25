Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Tops $44.48 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $44.48 million and approximately $31,183.16 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,758.46 or 0.06367090 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00061796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00040769 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00021276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,279,814,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,226,215 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

