SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 19.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

