Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) is Kaizen Financial Strategies’ 8th Largest Position

Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up about 2.5% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned 0.10% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,040,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,754 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 317,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHK opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

