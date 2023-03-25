Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,001 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $30.11 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

