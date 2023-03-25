Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,184 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 6.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $34,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

