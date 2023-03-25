Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHX stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

