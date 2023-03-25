SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $179.04

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.04 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.21). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.20), with a volume of 205,687 shares.

SDI Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Further Reading

